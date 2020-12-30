Morgan Stanley Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,544,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 379,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 217,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.