Morgan Stanley Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $80,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 417.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

