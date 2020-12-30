Morgan Stanley Acquires 198,551 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of The Lovesac worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $641.79 million, a P/E ratio of -336.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,881 shares of company stock valued at $31,018,845. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

