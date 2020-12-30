Money Plant Token Trading 85.7% Higher This Week (MPT)

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Money Plant Token has a total market cap of $1,765.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Money Plant Token has traded 85.7% higher against the dollar. One Money Plant Token token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Money Plant Token

MPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 tokens. The official message board for Money Plant Token is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc . Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Money Plant Token’s official website is moneyplanttoken.io

Buying and Selling Money Plant Token

Money Plant Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

