Monetha 1-Day Volume Tops $215,671.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Monetha token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $215,671.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00286778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.01974992 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.