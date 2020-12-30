MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $707,182.64 and $1,181.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022140 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001164 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002115 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,945,024 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.