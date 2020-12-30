Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Shares Down 0.6%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $63.48. Approximately 1,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.