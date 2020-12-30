Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $4.13. Mogo shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,725 shares changing hands.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

