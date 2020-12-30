Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading 16.5% Higher

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s stock price traded up 16.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobiquity Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.