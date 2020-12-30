Mizuho Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $30.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.