Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

