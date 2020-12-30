Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements Buys 2,470 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements bought 2,470 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,751,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.