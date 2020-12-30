Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $32.38 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $36,431.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for $32.38 or 0.00117194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00138867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00598281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00173584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00317448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00054773 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 68,306 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.