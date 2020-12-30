Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for $263.74 or 0.00940936 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $92,880.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00133515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00187589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00582110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00313331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,605 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

