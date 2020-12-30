Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

MPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.