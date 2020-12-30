MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $366.89

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $366.89 and last traded at $365.00, with a volume of 423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.61.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,050.58 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

