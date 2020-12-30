Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $235.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $235.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT opened at $224.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

