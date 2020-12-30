M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

TSE stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trinseo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trinseo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

