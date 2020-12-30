Metric (METRIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,633.00

Metric (CURRENCY:METRIC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Metric token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metric has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metric has a market cap of $152,595.29 and approximately $3,633.00 worth of Metric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00131289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00584244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00154910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00308500 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00051330 BTC.

About Metric

Metric’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,171 tokens. Metric’s official website is metric.exchange . Metric’s official message board is medium.com/@BUILD_Finance

Buying and Selling Metric

