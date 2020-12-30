Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.15.

MEOH stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Methanex by 41.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Methanex by 242.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

