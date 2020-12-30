Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.15.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 41.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 242.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

