Metaverse ETP Hits Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $193,435.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $735.73 or 0.02604079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,564,620 coins and its circulating supply is 79,564,515 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.