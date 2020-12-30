Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.0811 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $193,435.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.73 or 0.02604079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,564,620 coins and its circulating supply is 79,564,515 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

