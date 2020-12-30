Metal 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.36 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $23.36 million and $3.36 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00290389 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.