Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Meta Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $1,596,943 over the last ninety days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $308,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.