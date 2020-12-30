Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Insider Brett L. Pharr Sells 2,500 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.