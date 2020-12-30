Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,878. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

