Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.24. 490,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 283,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mercurity Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

