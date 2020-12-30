Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 2.6% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $195,062.69 and approximately $672.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027861 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00353076 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00033074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 26,685.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.01547397 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

