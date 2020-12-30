Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 3,829 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $137.87. 134,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,888. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

