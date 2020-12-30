MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.21. MediciNova shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 1,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth about $969,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 30.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

