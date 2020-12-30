Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Trading Down 21.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) shares traded down 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68. 520,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 83,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,108,000.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.