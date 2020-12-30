Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $5.19. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 1,430 shares traded.
MDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,108,000.
About Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
