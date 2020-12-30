Mchain Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $42,660.80 and approximately $192.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004809 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001801 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005510 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.