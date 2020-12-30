McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. 27,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 46.44%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 221.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

