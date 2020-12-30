McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Shares Down 0.2%

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.57). Approximately 2,738,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,056,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 110.13 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.24. The company has a market cap of £644.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

