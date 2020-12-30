McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.57) on Wednesday. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of £644.24 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

