Maxim Group Boosts Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Price Target to $90.00

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Beam Global stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

