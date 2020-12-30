Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $630.00

Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 629.94 ($8.23), with a volume of 31834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611 ($7.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe plc (MRL.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The company has a market cap of £379.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 562.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 532.96.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

