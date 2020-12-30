Marlin Price Down 37.1% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Marlin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00587320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00312490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

