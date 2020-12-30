Mark G. Currie Sells 20,107 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CYCN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,753. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYCN. BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.
