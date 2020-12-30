Mark G. Currie Sells 20,107 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYCN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,753. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 672.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 541.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYCN. BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

