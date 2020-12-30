Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $14.70. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 69,364 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $748.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.