Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.