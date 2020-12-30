Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Manchester United worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 10.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 59,734 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,424,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MANU opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.89. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

