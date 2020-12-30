MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$119,842.56 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,825,820.40.

George Nickolas Paspalas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$119,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$119,050.00.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.34. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.33 and a 12 month high of C$26.29.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3994969 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.01.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

