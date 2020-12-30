MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 910,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,242,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $294,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.