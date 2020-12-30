Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.53% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.