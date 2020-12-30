LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and GOPAX. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00138222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00595791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00172777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00316232 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00053892 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GOPAX, KuCoin, GDAC, Bittrex, Bitrue and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

