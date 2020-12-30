Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Luna Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 214,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.12 million, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.25. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

