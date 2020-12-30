Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.20

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.20 and last traded at $101.05, with a volume of 14111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $208,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

